In today’s recent session, 1,973,576 shares of the Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.(NASDAQ:PSAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.85, and it changed around $0.75 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.35 Million. PSAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -16.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.94% since then. We note from Property Solutions Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.77 Million.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PSAC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (PSAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares, and 34.7% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.7%. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Karpus Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 11.64% of the shares, which is about 3.44 Million shares worth $33.71 Million.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, with 4.23% or 1.25 Million shares worth $12.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.