In the last trading session, 1,356,869 shares of the PEDEVCO Corp.(NYSE:PED) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.79 Million. PED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.5, offering almost -88.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.667, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.14% since then. We note from PEDEVCO Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.1 Million.

PEDEVCO Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PED as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. PEDEVCO Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED): Trading Information

Instantly PED has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.027 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.23% year-to-date, but still up 0.022 over the last five days. On the other hand, PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 166.56 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 79.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 276.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PED is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +276.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 276.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 54%. PEDEVCO Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -104.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 87.98% of PEDEVCO Corp. shares, and 1.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.84%. PEDEVCO Corp. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 445.6 Thousand shares worth $663.95 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.36% or 284.2 Thousand shares worth $423.46 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.