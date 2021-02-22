In today’s recent session, 3,086,605 shares of the MP Materials Corp.(NYSE:MP) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.55, and it changed around -$2.5 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.2 Billion. MP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $46.84, offering almost -10.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 77.02% since then. We note from MP Materials Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 Million.

MP Materials Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. MP Materials Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP): Trading Information Today

Although MP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $46.84 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still up 0.2065 over the last five days. On the other hand, MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) is 0.3% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -41.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MP is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -41.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. MP Materials Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.