In the last trading session, 1,155,975 shares of the Immunome, Inc.(NASDAQ:IMNM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $38, and it changed around -$1.01 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $400.58 Million. IMNM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.78, offering almost -67.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.61% since then. We note from Immunome, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 252.98 Million.

Immunome, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended IMNM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Immunome, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.29 for the current quarter.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 42.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMNM is forecast to be at a low of $54 and a high of $54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +42.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 42.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunome, Inc. (IMNM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Immunome, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -33.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25% of Immunome, Inc. shares, and 10.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.47%. Immunome, Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.23% of the shares, which is about 340.36 Thousand shares worth $3.29 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.68% or 71.75 Thousand shares worth $694.56 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.