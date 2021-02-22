In the last trading session, 5,867,956 shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp.(NYSE:HYLN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18, and it changed around -$0.67 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.77 Billion. HYLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.66, offering almost -225.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.22% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.17 Million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HYLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.37 for the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN): Trading Information

Although HYLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $22.09 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still down -0.1338 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 0.08% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.65 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 9.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +50% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -33.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.