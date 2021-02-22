In today’s recent session, 6,341,442 shares of the Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:HEPA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.26, and it changed around -$0.05 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.54 Million. HEPA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.83, offering almost -113.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.75% since then. We note from Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.63 Million.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HEPA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA): Trading Information Today

Although HEPA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.41- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.04% year-to-date, but still down -0.2324 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 268.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 57.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 253.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HEPA is forecast to be at a low of $8 and a high of $8. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +253.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 253.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HEPA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.9%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 93.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.88% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 13.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.34%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.23% of the shares, which is about 1.19 Million shares worth $2.62 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.65% or 329.02 Thousand shares worth $720.56 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.