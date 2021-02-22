In the last trading session, 2,481,362 shares of the Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation(NASDAQ:GTEC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.94, and it changed around -$1.8 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.42 Million. GTEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.42, offering almost -104.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.34% since then. We note from Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GTEC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC): Trading Information

Although GTEC has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $26.42 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 51.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.638 over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 0.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.05 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.24 day(s).

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $81.5 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation to make $75Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 336% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14% per year for the next five years.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 88.35% of Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation shares, and 0.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.85%. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.47% of the shares, which is about 48.23 Thousand shares worth $349.19 Thousand.

Boothbay Fund Management, LLC, with 0.29% or 29Thousand shares worth $69.6 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.