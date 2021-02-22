In the last trading session, 1,274,908 shares of the Elys Game Technology, Corp.(NASDAQ:ELYS) were traded, and its beta was 4.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.9, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.23 Million. ELYS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.28, offering almost -20% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.2% since then. We note from Elys Game Technology, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 Million.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ELYS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Elys Game Technology, Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): Trading Information

Instantly ELYS has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.45% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.28- on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.17% year-to-date, but still up 0.2731 over the last five days. On the other hand, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 378Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 201.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.78, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -1.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ELYS is forecast to be at a low of $6.78 and a high of $6.78. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -1.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -137.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.42% of Elys Game Technology, Corp. shares, and 0.8% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.54%. Elys Game Technology, Corp. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.04% of the shares, which is about 327.75 Thousand shares worth $1.93 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 29.57 Thousand shares worth $60.92 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.