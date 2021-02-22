In the last trading session, 1,689,829 shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation(NASDAQ:DOGZ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.4, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.49 Million. DOGZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -102.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.777, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.63% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.5 Million.

Dogness (International) Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DOGZ as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ): Trading Information

Although DOGZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.85- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.14% year-to-date, but still up 0.1594 over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 190.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 76.1 day(s).

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.4%. Dogness (International) Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -694.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 0.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.1%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 2 institutions, with Citadel Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.09% of the shares, which is about 14.35 Thousand shares worth $15.21 Thousand.

UBS Group AG, with 0.01% or 1.78 Thousand shares worth $1.89 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.