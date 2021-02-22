In today’s recent session, 1,918,486 shares of the Desktop Metal, Inc.(NYSE:DM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.78, and it changed around -$1.31 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.71 Billion. DM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.94, offering almost -41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.4, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.07% since then. We note from Desktop Metal, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 Million.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM): Trading Information Today

Although DM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $33.03 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.1909 over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is -0.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.18 day(s).

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Desktop Metal, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.