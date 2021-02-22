In the last trading session, 1,887,874 shares of the CuriosityStream Inc.(NASDAQ:CURI) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.9, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18 Billion. CURI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24, offering almost -4.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.51% since then. We note from CuriosityStream Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.21 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.1 Million.

CuriosityStream Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CURI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CuriosityStream Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI): Trading Information

Instantly CURI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $24.00 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.172 over the last five days. On the other hand, CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.04 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -20.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CURI is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +0.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CuriosityStream Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.