In the last trading session, 1,058,076 shares of the CLPS Incorporation(NASDAQ:CLPS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.21, and it changed around -$1.09 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.13 Million. CLPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.78, offering almost -140.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.27% since then. We note from CLPS Incorporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 Million.

CLPS Incorporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLPS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS): Trading Information

Although CLPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.78 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.9363 over the last five days. On the other hand, CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) is 1.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.16 day(s).

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CLPS Incorporation earnings are expected to increase by 184.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.69% of CLPS Incorporation shares, and 0.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.88%. CLPS Incorporation stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.4% of the shares, which is about 64.52 Thousand shares worth $196.14 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.12% or 19.89 Thousand shares worth $54.91 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.