In the last trading session, 2,509,279 shares of the Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.(NASDAQ:CBLI) were traded, and its beta was 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around -$2.62 or -0.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.2 Million. CBLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.97, offering almost -58.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.67% since then. We note from Cleveland BioLabs, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 428.54 Million.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CBLI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI): Trading Information

Although CBLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.97 on Thursday, Feb 18 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.01% year-to-date, but still up 0.0251 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) is 0.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 54.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 477.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CBLI is forecast to be at a low of $40 and a high of $40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +477.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 477.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (CBLI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19%. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 26.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.41% of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. shares, and 6.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.31%. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.24% of the shares, which is about 165.65 Thousand shares worth $571.5 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.39% or 52.59 Thousand shares worth $103.61 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.