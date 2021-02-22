In today’s recent session, 2,839,344 shares of the China Natural Resources, Inc.(NASDAQ:CHNR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.9, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $110.81 Million. CHNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.04, offering almost -108.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 80% since then. We note from China Natural Resources, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR): Trading Information Today

Instantly CHNR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.65- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.3293 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) is 0.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 134.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 78.44 day(s).

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.8%. China Natural Resources, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 72.2% of China Natural Resources, Inc. shares, and 0.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.22%. China Natural Resources, Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 135.9 Thousand shares worth $187.54 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.27% or 66.12 Thousand shares worth $74.06 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.