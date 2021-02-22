In today’s recent session, 1,800,790 shares of the CarLotz, Inc.(NASDAQ:LOTZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15 Billion. LOTZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.9, offering almost -27.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.51% since then. We note from CarLotz, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.95 Million.

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ): Trading Information Today

Although LOTZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.93 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.1% year-to-date, but still up 0.1076 over the last five days. On the other hand, CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is -0.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.59 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

CarLotz, Inc. (LOTZ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CarLotz, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.