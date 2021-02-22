In the last trading session, 1,213,403 shares of the ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III(NASDAQ:ARYA) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.01, and it changed around $1.76 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $374.22 Million. ARYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.89, offering almost -36.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.08% since then. We note from ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 514.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 383.82 Million.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ARYA as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA): Trading Information

Instantly ARYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.25 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 0.0348 over the last five days. On the other hand, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 385Thousand shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III shares, and 84.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.46%. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III stock is held by 45 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.47% of the shares, which is about 1Million shares worth $10.82 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.47% or 1Million shares worth $10.85 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.