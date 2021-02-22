In the last trading session, 2,888,888 shares of the Aqua Metals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AQMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.01, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $367.67 Million. AQMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.06, offering almost -34.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.51% since then. We note from Aqua Metals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.54 Million.

Aqua Metals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AQMS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Aqua Metals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS): Trading Information

Instantly AQMS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.06- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 1% year-to-date, but still up 0.0239 over the last five days. On the other hand, Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.33 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -66.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AQMS is forecast to be at a low of $2 and a high of $2. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -66.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -66.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.6%. Aqua Metals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 27.3% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of Aqua Metals, Inc. shares, and 22.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.65%. Aqua Metals, Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Cannell Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.33% of the shares, which is about 3.26 Million shares worth $2.97 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.55% or 2.17 Million shares worth $1.98 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.