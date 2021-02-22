In the last trading session, 5,184,208 shares of the Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:AGTC) were traded, and its beta was 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.03, and it changed around -$0.28 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $299.89 Million. AGTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.67, offering almost -37.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.43% since then. We note from Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 Million.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AGTC as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.44 for the current quarter.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC): Trading Information

Although AGTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.67- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.3%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.72% year-to-date, but still up 0.1915 over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) is 0.5% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.71, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 137.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGTC is forecast to be at a low of $9 and a high of $35. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +397.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.8%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 8.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares, and 68.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.03%. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation stock is held by 98 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.7% of the shares, which is about 1.73 Million shares worth $7.08 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co., with 5.43% or 1.4 Million shares worth $5.74 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.