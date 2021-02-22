In today’s recent session, 2,219,856 shares of the Airbnb, Inc.(NASDAQ:ABNB) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $203.99, and it changed around $2.92 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $120.63 Billion. ABNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $219.94, offering almost -7.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $121.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.44% since then. We note from Airbnb, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.87 Million.

Airbnb, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 21 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Airbnb, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$9.17 for the current quarter.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $160.23, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -21.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $120 and a high of $220. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Airbnb, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.76% of Airbnb, Inc. shares, and 4.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.75%. Airbnb, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.83% of the shares, which is about 5.77 Million shares worth $846.94 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.49% or 1.47 Million shares worth $215.83 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.