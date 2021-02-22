In the last trading session, 8,975,227 shares of the Advaxis, Inc.(NASDAQ:ADXS) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $131.01 Million. ADXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.57, offering almost -34.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.264, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.44% since then. We note from Advaxis, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.13 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.13 Million.

Advaxis, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ADXS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Advaxis, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS): Trading Information

Although ADXS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.57 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.0588 over the last five days. On the other hand, Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 327.35% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADXS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +327.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 327.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 55.6%. Advaxis, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Advaxis, Inc. shares, and 17.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.74%. Advaxis, Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 5.42% of the shares, which is about 6.07 Million shares worth $2.12 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.78% or 870.01 Thousand shares worth $303.37 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.