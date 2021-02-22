In today’s recent session, 1,270,999 shares of the 36Kr Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:KRKR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.61, and it changed around $0.61 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $209.97 Million. KRKR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.5, offering almost -51.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.18% since then. We note from 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 417.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 478.09 Million.

36Kr Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KRKR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. 36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR): Trading Information Today

Instantly KRKR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.2% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.96- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.99% year-to-date, but still up 0.128 over the last five days. On the other hand, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.03 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect 36Kr Holdings Inc. to make $13.14 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $46.37 Million and $9.4 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -52.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 39.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 36Kr Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -955.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.4% of 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.08%. 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock is held by 2 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.03% of the shares, which is about 28.06 Thousand shares worth $70.98 Thousand.