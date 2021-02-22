Futu Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FUTU as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Futu Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU): Trading Information

Instantly FUTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $202.2 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.2057 over the last five days. On the other hand, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) is 1.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.63 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $803.85, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 323.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUTU is forecast to be at a low of $372.09 and a high of $1961.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +934.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 96.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $96.73 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Futu Holdings Limited to make $141.34 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $32.45 Million and $40.05 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 198.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 252.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Futu Holdings Limited earnings are expected to increase by 266.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 17.25% per year for the next five years.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.99% of Futu Holdings Limited shares, and 32.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.9%. Futu Holdings Limited stock is held by 105 institutions, with General Atlantic, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 4.79 Million shares worth $137.04 Million.

ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD., with 6.31% or 4.24 Million shares worth $121.45 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.