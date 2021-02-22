In the last trading session, 10,209,314 shares of the fuboTV Inc.(NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.95, and it changed around $0.72 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.68 Billion. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.29, offering almost -45.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.36% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.49 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 23.13 Million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.73 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO): Trading Information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.7% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $47.28 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.0214 over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 0.4% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $45.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $30 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +39.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. fuboTV Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.38% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 7.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.77%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.66% of the shares, which is about 1.26 Million shares worth $35.36 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.02% or 956.68 Thousand shares worth $26.79 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.