In today’s recent session, 6,123,103 shares of the Fisker Inc.(NYSE:FSR) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.7, and it changed around $0.71 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.29 Billion. FSR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.63, offering almost -26.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.7, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.48% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 23.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.66 Million.

Fisker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR): Trading Information Today

Instantly FSR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $20.64 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.27% year-to-date, but still down -0.0215 over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 14.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +44.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Fisker Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 232% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.