In the last trading session, 4,047,855 shares of the FinVolution Group(NYSE:FINV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around -$0.65 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.9 Billion. FINV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.16, offering almost -21.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.9% since then. We note from FinVolution Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 Million.

FinVolution Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FINV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. FinVolution Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV): Trading Information

Although FINV has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.8% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.16- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.52% year-to-date, but still up 0.2122 over the last five days. On the other hand, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is 0.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 848.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 619.37 day(s).

FinVolution Group (FINV) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.41 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FinVolution Group to make $349.55 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Apr 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.23 Million and $216.11 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.5%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. FinVolution Group earnings are expected to decrease by -1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -1.37% per year for the next five years.

FINV Dividend Yield

FinVolution Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17, 2020. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.78 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.78% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.73% of FinVolution Group shares, and 28.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.81%. FinVolution Group stock is held by 84 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 68.79% of the shares, which is about 11.69 Million shares worth $31.22 Million.

L1 Capital Pty Ltd, with 15.95% or 2.71 Million shares worth $4.99 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.