In the last trading session, 1,455,068 shares of the eXp World Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:EXPI) were traded, and its beta was 3.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.42, and it changed around $2.71 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.99 Billion. EXPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90, offering almost -26.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 95.44% since then. We note from eXp World Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 Million.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EXPI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. eXp World Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI): Trading Information

Instantly EXPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $90.00 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.26% year-to-date, but still down -0.0205 over the last five days. On the other hand, eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) is 0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -13.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXPI is forecast to be at a low of $26.5 and a high of $96.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +35.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -62.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $521.8 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect eXp World Holdings, Inc. to make $465.39 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $274.02 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 90.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. eXp World Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.16% of eXp World Holdings, Inc. shares, and 19.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.04%. eXp World Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 198 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 5.14% of the shares, which is about 3.14 Million shares worth $63.26 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Blackrock Inc., with 3.1% or 1.89 Million shares worth $59.59 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.