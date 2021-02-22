In the last trading session, 1,078,546 shares of the Evogene Ltd.(NASDAQ:EVGN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.42, and it changed around $0.31 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $291.29 Million. EVGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.24, offering almost -21.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.09% since then. We note from Evogene Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2Million.

Evogene Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EVGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Evogene Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN): Trading Information

Instantly EVGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.00 on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still down -0.1529 over the last five days. On the other hand, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) is 0.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 78.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EVGN is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +78.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 78.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Evogene Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.12% of Evogene Ltd. shares, and 23.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.21%. Evogene Ltd. stock is held by 21 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 12.66% of the shares, which is about 4.62 Million shares worth $18.29 Million.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with 7.56% or 2.76 Million shares worth $10.92 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.