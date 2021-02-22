In today’s recent session, 9,141,041 shares of the Ebix, Inc.(NASDAQ:EBIX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.64, and it changed around -$20.1 or -0.4% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $944.51 Million. EBIX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.14, offering almost -109.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 71.44% since then. We note from Ebix, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 281.32 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 382.37 Million.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX): Trading Information Today

Although EBIX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -39.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $53.44 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.4037 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) is -0.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) projections and forecasts

Ebix, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +98.59 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +29.6% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.2%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $158.4 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ebix, Inc. to make $162.22 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $146.18 Million and $137.88 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.4%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.6%. Ebix, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

EBIX Dividend Yield

Ebix, Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 – March 05, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was $0.3. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 0.7% per year.

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.93% of Ebix, Inc. shares, and 82.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.88%. Ebix, Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 3.71 Million shares worth $140.77 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.53% or 2.64 Million shares worth $54.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.