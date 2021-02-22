In the last trading session, 2,510,450 shares of the Drive Shack Inc.(NYSE:DS) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.2 or 0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.08 Million. DS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.65, offering almost -33.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.5% since then. We note from Drive Shack Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.19 Million.

Drive Shack Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Drive Shack Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS): Trading Information

Instantly DS has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.98- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.15% year-to-date, but still down -0.0036 over the last five days. On the other hand, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 92.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DS is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +101.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 83.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) projections and forecasts

Drive Shack Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +76.13 percent over the past six months and at a -46.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +24% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.6% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.8%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.71 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Drive Shack Inc. to make $57.53 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $71.81 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.8%. Drive Shack Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -36.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 8.1% per year for the next five years.