In today’s recent session, 4,324,642 shares of the Digital Ally, Inc.(NASDAQ:DGLY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.6. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.87 Million. DGLY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.1, offering almost -210.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.05% since then. We note from Digital Ally, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.67 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.62 Million.

Digital Ally, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DGLY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Digital Ally, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY): Trading Information Today

Although DGLY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.1% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.62- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.02% year-to-date, but still down -0.107 over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) is -0.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.15 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 118.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DGLY is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +118.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 118.34% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.4%. Digital Ally, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.58% of Digital Ally, Inc. shares, and 12.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.53%. Digital Ally, Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 2.46% of the shares, which is about 916.1 Thousand shares worth $1.96 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.37% or 508.97 Thousand shares worth $1.09 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.