In the last trading session, 2,989,298 shares of the DermTech, Inc.(NASDAQ:DMTK) were traded, and its beta was 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.76, and it changed around $10.51 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.03 Billion. DMTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.13, offering almost -4.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.1% since then. We note from DermTech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

DermTech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended DMTK as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. DermTech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.55 for the current quarter.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK): Trading Information

Instantly DMTK has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $83.13 on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.46% year-to-date, but still up 0.1949 over the last five days. On the other hand, DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) is 0.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.59 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -41.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DMTK is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $79. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -0.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. DermTech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 18.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.57% of DermTech, Inc. shares, and 57.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.43%. DermTech, Inc. stock is held by 75 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 2.89 Million shares worth $34.5 Million.

Casdin Capital, LLC, with 7.29% or 1.43 Million shares worth $17.07 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.