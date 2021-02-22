In today’s recent session, 3,997,306 shares of the Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.09, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.17 Million. CRVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.88, offering almost -68.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.31% since then. We note from Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 537.53 Million.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRVS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS): Trading Information Today

Instantly CRVS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.39- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.13% year-to-date, but still up 0.1486 over the last five days. On the other hand, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 126.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRVS is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +266.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRVS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.98% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 63.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.09%. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 24.12% of the shares, which is about 6.77 Million shares worth $27.14 Million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC, with 11.67% or 3.28 Million shares worth $13.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.