In the last trading session, 2,835,569 shares of the Corsair Gaming, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRSR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.02, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59 Billion. CRSR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.37, offering almost -31.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.89% since then. We note from Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.88 Million.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CRSR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 23.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRSR is forecast to be at a low of $37 and a high of $55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Corsair Gaming, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 9.02% per year for the next five years.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Corsair Gaming, Inc. shares, and 91.2% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.58%. Corsair Gaming, Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 2.46 Million shares worth $89Million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 2.13% or 1.96 Million shares worth $39.39 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.