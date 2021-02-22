In today’s recent session, 2,323,167 shares of the ContextLogic Inc.(NASDAQ:WISH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.61, and it changed around -$0.65 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.81 Billion. WISH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.85, offering almost -52.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.44% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.72 Million.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.28% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 59.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.71%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 7 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.62% of the shares, which is about 2.98 Million shares worth $54.33 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.6% or 2.87 Million shares worth $52.33 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.