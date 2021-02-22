In the last trading session, 17,745,078 shares of the Comstock Mining Inc.(NYSE:LODE) were traded, and its beta was 2.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.67, and it changed around $1.12 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.34 Million. LODE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.85, offering almost -73.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.18% since then. We note from Comstock Mining Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 47.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.48 Million.

Comstock Mining Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LODE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Comstock Mining Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE): Trading Information

Instantly LODE has showed a green trend with a performance of 24.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.85- on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 42.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.45% year-to-date, but still up 1.726 over the last five days. On the other hand, Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE) is 3.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 135.41 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.5, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -20.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LODE is forecast to be at a low of $4.5 and a high of $4.5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -20.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -20.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Comstock Mining Inc. (LODE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.9%. Comstock Mining Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 75.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE:LODE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.93% of Comstock Mining Inc. shares, and 8.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.96%. Comstock Mining Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.18% of the shares, which is about 751.28 Thousand shares worth $781.33 Thousand.

Van den Berg Management Inc, dba Century Management, with 0.96% or 329.28 Thousand shares worth $355.62 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.