In the last trading session, 3,539,818 shares of the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:CSCW) were traded, and its beta was 2.4. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.06 Million. CSCW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.06, offering almost -98.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.19% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.94 Million.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CSCW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

Although CSCW has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.34 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.39%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.48% year-to-date, but still down -0.0877 over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11438.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $120 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11438.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11438.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.1%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.76% of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.78%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 160.63 Thousand shares worth $77.1 Thousand.

ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP, with 0.25% or 139.16 Thousand shares worth $66.8 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.