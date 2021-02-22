In the last trading session, 1,410,068 shares of the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:COCP) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $132.33 Million. COCP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.04, offering almost -57.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.91% since then. We note from Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.63 Million.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended COCP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP): Trading Information

Instantly COCP has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.2 on Wednesday, Feb 17 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0446 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.45 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 159.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COCP is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $5. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +159.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 159.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.04% of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. shares, and 23.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.48%. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 13.2% of the shares, which is about 3.95 Million shares worth $5.37 Million.

Point72 Asset Management, L.P., with 9.55% or 2.86 Million shares worth $2.66 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.