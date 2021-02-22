In today’s recent session, 8,176,758 shares of the Clover Health Investments, Corp.(NASDAQ:CLOV) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.19, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.52 Billion. CLOV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.45, offering almost -55.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.8% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.5 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.01 Million.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV): Trading Information Today

Instantly CLOV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.23 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.07 over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is -0.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.85 day(s).

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Clover Health Investments, Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 78.1% per year for the next five years.