In the last trading session, 28,329,475 shares of the China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:SXTC) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around -$0.94 or -0.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.53 Million. SXTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.28, offering almost 59.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.222, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.93% since then. We note from China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.17 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.26 Million.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SXTC as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC): Trading Information

Although SXTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -23.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.28 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.39% year-to-date, but still down -0.2379 over the last five days. On the other hand, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is 0.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.25 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -656% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.7% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 8.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.6%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 6.43% of the shares, which is about 2.23 Million shares worth $545.54 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.92% or 664.65 Thousand shares worth $218.47 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.