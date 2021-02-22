In the last trading session, 7,263,068 shares of the Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLRB) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.5, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $113.62 Million. CLRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -19.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.6% since then. We note from Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.95 Million.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLRB as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB): Trading Information

Instantly CLRB has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.67- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.0081 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.22 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.98, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 139.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLRB is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +300% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (CLRB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.8%. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 64.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.66% of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 24.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.96%. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Sio Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 3% of the shares, which is about 1.36 Million shares worth $1.69 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC, with 2.02% or 920Thousand shares worth $1.14 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.