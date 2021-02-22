In the last trading session, 7,355,425 shares of the Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:CATB) were traded, and its beta was 1.8. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.56, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $83.37 Million. CATB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.59, offering almost -141.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.89% since then. We note from Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.22 Million.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CATB as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.45 for the current quarter.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB): Trading Information

Instantly CATB has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.85- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.53%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.66% year-to-date, but still up 0.0171 over the last five days. On the other hand, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) is 0.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 574.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CATB is forecast to be at a low of $24 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +574.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 574.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CATB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.7%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 54.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 40.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.69%. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Federated Hermes, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 15.18% of the shares, which is about 3.05 Million shares worth $18.87 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.81% or 1.17 Million shares worth $2.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.