In today’s recent session, 1,689,742 shares of the Broadway Financial Corporation(NASDAQ:BYFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $67.85 Million. BYFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.23, offering almost -198.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.02% since then. We note from Broadway Financial Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 739.86 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 Million.

Broadway Financial Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BYFC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC): Trading Information Today

Instantly BYFC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.22% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.54- on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0811 over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 216.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 178.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 519.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BYFC is forecast to be at a low of $15 and a high of $15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +519.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 519.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.6%. Broadway Financial Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -125.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.33% of Broadway Financial Corporation shares, and 15.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.27%. Broadway Financial Corporation stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 322.66 Thousand shares worth $542.07 Thousand.

EJF Capital LLC, with 1.04% or 200Thousand shares worth $336Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.