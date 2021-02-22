In the last trading session, 2,183,169 shares of the Brickell Biotech, Inc.(NASDAQ:BBI) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.46 Million. BBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.44, offering almost -143.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.67% since then. We note from Brickell Biotech, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.82 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.04 Million.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BBI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Brickell Biotech, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI): Trading Information

Although BBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.649 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.1296 over the last five days. On the other hand, Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.06 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 290.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBI is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $6. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +325.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 254.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.1%. Brickell Biotech, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 13.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Brickell Biotech, Inc. shares, and 10.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.88%. Brickell Biotech, Inc. stock is held by 25 institutions, with Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 950.91 Thousand shares worth $858.76 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.64% or 877.99 Thousand shares worth $685.27 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.