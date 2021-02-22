In the last trading session, 7,785,671 shares of the Borqs Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.41, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $106.39 Million. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.4, offering almost -248.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.811, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.35% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.72 Million.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BRQS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS): Trading Information

Instantly BRQS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.35- on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.44% year-to-date, but still down -0.1817 over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 0.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 671.67 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 62.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 397.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRQS is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +397.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 397.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.85% of Borqs Technologies, Inc. shares, and 17.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.5%. Borqs Technologies, Inc. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.08% of the shares, which is about 419.99 Thousand shares worth $414.48 Thousand.

HRT Financial LLC, with 0.24% or 94.05 Thousand shares worth $94.99 Thousand as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.