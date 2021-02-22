In the last trading session, 1,053,792 shares of the Boqii Holding Limited(NYSE:BQ) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.51, and it changed around $0.91 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $863.06 Million. BQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.84, offering almost -35.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.31% since then. We note from Boqii Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 972.12 Million.

Boqii Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BQ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Boqii Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Boqii Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 38.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Boqii Holding Limited shares, and 0.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.79%. Boqii Holding Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Sanders Morris Harris LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.69% of the shares, which is about 455.35 Thousand shares worth $2.37 Million.

Taikang Asset Management (Hong Kong) Co Ltd, with 0.23% or 151.1 Thousand shares worth $787.25 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.