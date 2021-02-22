In today’s recent session, 1,615,652 shares of the Bloom Energy Corporation(NYSE:BE) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.18, and it changed around -$1.86 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97 Billion. BE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $44.95, offering almost -48.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 90.06% since then. We note from Bloom Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.39 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.71 Million.

Bloom Energy Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BE as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE): Trading Information Today

Although BE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $40.05 on Tuesday, Feb 16 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.07% year-to-date, but still down -0.2406 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) is -0.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.06, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 19.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BE is forecast to be at a low of $19.5 and a high of $45. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -35.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) projections and forecasts

Bloom Energy Corporation share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +89.7 percent over the past six months and at a -85.07% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.3%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +82.4% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 23.8%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $207.75 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Bloom Energy Corporation to make $236.54 Million in revenue for the quarter ending June 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $156.7 Million and $187.86 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.6%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 25.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.4%. Bloom Energy Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -6.6% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25% per year for the next five years.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.66% of Bloom Energy Corporation shares, and 54.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.28%. Bloom Energy Corporation stock is held by 288 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 9.02% of the shares, which is about 12.47 Million shares worth $224.16 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.58% or 10.48 Million shares worth $300.38 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.