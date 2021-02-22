In the last trading session, 6,216,312 shares of the Birks Group Inc.(NYSE:BGI) were traded, and its beta was 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around $0.95 or 0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $60.92 Million. BGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.7, offering almost -9.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 90.56% since then. We note from Birks Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.4 Million.

Birks Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BGI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Birks Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI): Trading Information

Instantly BGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 38.93% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.40- on Friday, Feb 19 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.95% year-to-date, but still up 0.5694 over the last five days. On the other hand, Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI) is 2.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 48.21 day(s).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.3%. Birks Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 33.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Birks Group Inc. (NYSE:BGI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.84% of Birks Group Inc. shares, and 0.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.23%. Birks Group Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 0.1% of the shares, which is about 10Thousand shares worth $6.76 Thousand.