In the last trading session, 1,092,407 shares of the BioLineRx Ltd.(NASDAQ:BLRX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.33, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $149.25 Million. BLRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.23, offering almost -27.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.17% since then. We note from BioLineRx Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.65 Million.

BioLineRx Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BLRX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX): Trading Information

Although BLRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.79- on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.1024 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 280.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BLRX is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +560.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 50.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BioLineRx Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 45.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of BioLineRx Ltd. shares, and 28.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.18%. BioLineRx Ltd. stock is held by 26 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2020, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 1.69 Million shares worth $2.77 Million.

Morgan Stanley, with 1.98% or 768.34 Thousand shares worth $1.26 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.