In today’s recent session, 4,397,676 shares of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BCRX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.76, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.07 Billion. BCRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.9, offering almost -9.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 86.56% since then. We note from BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.42 Million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX): Trading Information Today

Instantly BCRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $12.41 on Monday, Feb 22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still up 0.2341 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) projections and forecasts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +162.64 percent over the past six months and at a -5.32% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.3%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -1150% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -16.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -42.3%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.74 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $2.35 Million in revenue for the quarter ending March 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $39.73 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -62.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 19.9% per year for the next five years.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 73.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.58%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.21% of the shares, which is about 16.26 Million shares worth $121.14 Million.

State Street Corporation, with 9.17% or 16.18 Million shares worth $55.59 Million as of Sep 29, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.