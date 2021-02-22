In the last trading session, 1,041,584 shares of the Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:BPTH) were traded, and its beta was 2.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.6, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.52 Million. BPTH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.34, offering almost -220.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.58% since then. We note from Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 Million.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BPTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.78 for the current quarter.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH): Trading Information

Although BPTH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.40- on Friday, Feb 12 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.2 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) is 0.9% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 251.44 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 124.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 31.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BPTH is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +31.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.4%. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 77.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.02% of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. shares, and 7.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.85%. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.71% of the shares, which is about 77.59 Thousand shares worth $271.55 Thousand.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.32% or 59.93 Thousand shares worth $209.75 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.